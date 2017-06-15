Army jawan’s wife alleges harassment, threatens to commit suicide with two kids

The wife of an army personnel from the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir has threatened to kill herself and both her kids if the police fails to take action against a man who has been harassing her to change her religion and pressurising her to tie knot with him. In a video that went viral, the woman has alleged that, Nadeem Ahmed Manhas of Jawahar Nagar, has been harassing her.

“Around a year back, he barged into our house. We caught hold of him and handed him over to the police and compromised in the presence of the SHO in Poonch,” she said.

“He threatened to kill my husband and kids. I complained about his misdeeds to his family, but they paid no heed. On June 9, he blocked my way on Jamla bridge and damaged my vehicle. He even tried to rape me,” she said, adding, “Soon after, I approached SHO Poonch to register a case but he did not paid any heed. Even the Poonch SSP was least bothered.”

Meanwhile SSP Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, said, “Few days back, when the complaint was filed by her, police lodged an FIR. During the course of investigation, whosoever is found guilty will be severely dealt with as per the law.”

Station house officer Rajouri, inspector Ajay Singh, said, “The FIR was lodged on June 13 and the accused will soon be arrested.”