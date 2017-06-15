Army launches search in J-K’s Samba after report about lurking militants

The army launched a search operation on Thursday in the garrison town of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir after a man claimed he saw four suspected militants in the area.

However, an army officer said no militants have so far found during the search near the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

“They were thieves who fled the area when we started the search operation,” he said.

A civilian, Kuldeep Raj from Sidco phase 1 area, alerted police saying he saw four suspicious persons around 4.10am.

Subsequently, a search operation was launched by police and the army with their quick reaction teams.

Searches were launched along the Basanter river that flows into Pakistan and said to be a preferred route of infiltration by militants from Pakistan.