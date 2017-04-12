Army man shoots self after wife commits suicide in Jind

An army subedar major allegedly shot himself dead on Monday after his wife committed suicide by hanging herself at their residence in Jind’s Dharauli village.

The police said domestic feud between the couple seemed to be the reason behind the suicides.

Subedar major Anoop Kumar, posted in Delhi, had come home on leave on Saturday and had to go back on Monday. However, when he was about to leave, the couple allegedly had a quarrel after which his wife Sheela hanged herself from the ceiling fan. Soon after, Anoop too shot himself in his head from his licenced gun.

The neighbours, who heard the voice of the gunshot, rushed to their house to find Sheela hanging and Anoop’s body lying in blood. The two were rushed to the civil hospital, where they declared brought dead.

The police said the couple had two school-going children — a daughter studying in Class-9 and a son in Class-7 — who were not at home during the incident.

“We have handed over the bodies to the family after post-mortem. It seems to be an outcome of domestic feud between the couple. We are investigating if anything else could have caused it,” investigation officer Balwan Singh said.