Army officer, 2 soldiers die in Jammu in freak incidents

A senior army officer and two soldiers died in two separate incidents in Jammu region on Monday and Tuesday

The two soldiers were electrocuted in Udhampur on Tuesday.

Udhampur SHO Inspector Sanjeev Gupta said that the soldiers died due to electric shock at 3 Advance Base Workshop.

The dead soldiers have been identified as P Jaipal Reddy, son of P N Reddy of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh and I Vasudevan, son of I Irrulappan in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The bodies have been shifted from the military hospital to district hospital Udhampur for post-mortem.

A day earlier on Monday, a Lt. Colonel died of an apparent heart attack in Chatha near Jammu.

“Lt. Col. Saibal Subash Dutta fell unconscious during morning exercise at an Army formation in Chatha on Monday morning. He was rushed to the military hospital at Satwari where he died”, said Chatha police post in-charge sub inspector Sandeep Charak.

Charak said that as a part of morning regimen the officer was running inside the army formation when he suddenly collapsed.

It seems that the officer suffered a cardiac arrest, he added.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings.