Army opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpost in J-K’s Bandipora, 2 civilians injured

Fayaz Ahmad and Muzafar Ahmad, both residents of Qazipora area of the district, who were travelling in the car, received bullet injuries.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2017 16:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
A paramilitary trooper stands guard in Srinagar on June 16, 2017. Two civilians were injured when army personnel opened fire on their vehicle after it did not stop at a check-point.(AFP Photo/For Representation only)

Two civilians were injured on Friday when army personnel opened fire on their vehicle after it did not stop at a check-point in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

A naka party of army’s 14 Rashtriya Rifles signaled them to stop their vehicle at a check-point in Check Reshipora area of the district, a police official said.

The driver ignored the signal and tried to run away when the jawans manning the post opened fire, he said.

Fayaz Ahmad and Muzafar Ahmad, both residents of Qazipora area of the district, who were travelling in the car, received bullet injuries on their arms and legs, the official said.

He said they have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

