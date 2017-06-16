Army opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpost in J-K’s Bandipora, 2 civilians injured

Two civilians were injured on Friday when army personnel opened fire on their vehicle after it did not stop at a check-point in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

A naka party of army’s 14 Rashtriya Rifles signaled them to stop their vehicle at a check-point in Check Reshipora area of the district, a police official said.

The driver ignored the signal and tried to run away when the jawans manning the post opened fire, he said.

Fayaz Ahmad and Muzafar Ahmad, both residents of Qazipora area of the district, who were travelling in the car, received bullet injuries on their arms and legs, the official said.

He said they have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.