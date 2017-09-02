Army probes allegations of Kupwara youth’s torture and another’s disappearance

The Army on Saturday ordered an inquiry into allegations that a youth went missing while another was beaten up after being detained by soldiers in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

“Army has taken cognisance of the matter. It is under investigation and action will be taken accordingly,” said Srinagar-based army spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

According to local sources and reports, a youth from the Lolab area of the district is missing while another was found dumped in a forest in Kupwara with torture marks over his body after they were allegedly detained by army personnel.

Nasrullah Khan is now being treated in a Srinagar hospital while Manzoor Ahmed remains missing and a search is on for him, officials said.

Khan has told local media from the hospital that he was taken into the army barrack and beaten and tortured. He added that the soldiers repeatedly asked him about whereabouts of certain militants to which he replied in the negative.

A video of Khan narrating his ordeal lying on the hospital bed is now being circulated on WhatsApp groups. In the video, Khan says that a “Major” was among the personnel who were beating him and that he was beaten up with cricket bats, stumps and iron rods.

Khan says that he had heard Ahmad’s -- who was comparatively weaker than him --- scream while being beaten up in a separate room.

Ahmed is said to be a relative of Jammu and Kashmir law minister Abdul Haq Khan.