Army recovers huge cache of arms, explosives from terrorist hideout in J-K’s Reasi

A huge cache of arms and explosives including an AK series rifle, grenades and IEDs was recovered from a militant hideout in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The recovery included an AK-56 rifle, a pistol, 23 explosive sticks and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing six kilograms each, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Tahir Sajad Bhat told PTI.

He said the arms and explosives were recovered from the Shergari area of Chassana in a joint operation by Army and police last night.

The other material recovered from the arms dump included two rounds of rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), one Illumination round, one .303 rifle with one magazine and 90 rounds, three grenades including two of Chinese make, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) round, one AK magazine with 81 rounds, a radio set with Antenna, a pistol magazine and 67 PIKA rounds, the officer said.

He said no one was arrested in connection with the recovery so far. Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is on, the SSP said.

Public Relations Officer (Defence) Colonel N N Joshi said the recovery of war like stores will deal a severe blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists to revive militancy in the area.

He said Trained sniffer dogs and metal detectors were used in the operation during which the hideout concealed in the rugged terrain along the Pir Panjal range was discovered.

“The operation was launched after diligently developing the intelligence over a fortnight. The joint parties of Army and police cordoned off the area and carried out a meticulous search during which they succeeded in locating the hideout of terrorists, which was used during peak of militancy for sustenance,” Joshi said.