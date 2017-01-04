Rose Valley scam: BJP leader’s house attacked, MP says arrest due to note ban

The Trinamool Congress is expected to launch pan-India protests on Wednesday against the arrest of its MP, Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley scam.

Bandyopadhyay, who was arrested on Tuesday, said it was because of his party’s good performance against the government’s demonetisation.

“It is the reflection of a good performance in the Parliament (by TMC in opposing demonetisation),” Bandyopadhyay told reporters while being taken to the airport in Kolkata.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of attacking those who opposed the note ban.

This is vendetta politics of Modi ji. His msg is - Agar kisi ne notbandi ke khilaaf bola to chhodenge nahi. Really deplorable. https://t.co/yPhkzZXm1w — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2017

Bandyopadhyay was taken to Bhubaneshwar by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce him in court on Wednesday.

Following his arrest, TMC workers went on a rampage in Kolkata, attacking the BJP office with stones and vandalising cars parked outside. Late on Tuesday, BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house in Uttarpara was allegedly attacked by TMC workers. A case was registered.

WB: BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya's house in Uttarpara allegedly attacked by TMC workers, last night. Case registered (Last night visuals) pic.twitter.com/R3PQlzO23a — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

A CBI statement said the TMC leader was charged for cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy among others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of Prize, Chits and Money Circulation (Banning) Act of 1978.

Bandyopadhyay arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata after being summoned by the investigation agency. He was arrested after being interrogated for four hours.

He will be questioned again in Bhubaneswar in the case which was lodged in the Odisha capital.

Reacting to the news, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee threatened to arrest BJP leaders in Bengal. “I just can’t believe Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been arrested. He is a senior leader of our party in the Parliament!” she said on Tuesday.

A member of Banerjee’s core team, 64-year-old Bandyopadhyay is the chief whip of the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha. Elected to the house from Kolkata North constituency, he participates in debates on every issue of importance – from GST to demonetisation – both in Parliament and outside it.

Another TMC MP Tapas Pal, arrested in the same case on December 30, is under CBI custody in Bhubaneswar.