Arunachal health minister Jomde Kena dead; PM Modi, union ministers condole death

Arunachal Pradesh health and family welfare minister Jomde Kena died at a private hospital in Guwahati after prolonged illness, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 52. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers condoled the death, saying Kena was “a good hearted person”.

A PTI report said Kena died on Monday night. He was a resident of Gensi village in Lower Siang district and was undergoing treatment in Guwahati for the past one month, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death. In an official statement, he expressed grief on the demise of Kena and extended condolences to his family and supporters.

Kena, who represented Likabali constituency, was first elected to the legislative assembly in 2004. He was re-elected to the House from the same constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Kena was elected as the deputy speaker during the Nabam Tuki government and served as a parliamentary secretary under the Dorjee Khandu and Jarbom Gamlin ministries.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons.



Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju offered he condolences. “My deepest condolences to his family. He was such a good hearted person,” he tweeted.

Union health minister JP Nadda said he was “deeply saddened by the demise”. “May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Kena’s mortal remains would be flown to Naharlagun on Tuesday from Guwahati and then to his native village Gensi where the last rites would be performed on Wednesday.

The state government has declared state mourning for two days from Tuesday and announced a holiday on Wednesday.

Chief minister Pema Khandu expressed shock and grief over Kena’s demise.

Khandu, who is in the national capital for an official meeting, conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and the people, especially those of his assembly constituency.

In a message, he said, “In his demise, our state has lost a seasoned politician and I have lost an elder brother who was more than a friend.”

“On behalf of the people, I convey my deep condolences to the members of his family, friends and well wishers. I pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace,” he added.