Arvind Kejriwal in Patiala: Punjab CM will be from Punjab, I am Delhi’s CM 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he was not a contender for the chief minister’s post in Punjab, putting to rest speculations over his fresh political move.

“I am Delhi’s CM, Punjab’s CM will be from Punjab,” he said in Patiala, a day after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asked people at a meeting near SAS Nagar to vote for the AAP in the name of Kejriwal.

Sisodia’s statement came against the backdrop of the Congress and ruling SAD accusing the AAP’s central leadership of trying to run the affairs of the Punjab unit from Delhi and “imposing outsiders on the people of the state”.

“Let me tell you one thing; you should assume Arvind Kejriwal is going to be the CM of Punjab. I am telling you the truth. Whoever becomes the CM, it is Kejriwal’s responsibility that the promises we are making are fulfilled,” Sisodia said, triggering a flutter.

Political rivals alleged that remark “exposed AAP’s plan”. AAP leaders, though, said Sisodia was only seeking votes in Kejriwal’s name.

The AAP is seeking to wrest power in the state where the BJP-SAD combine has been at the helm for two terms. The Congress too is in the fray. Punjab votes in a single phase on February 4.