Arvind Kejriwal wishes on Republic Day, tweets ‘Save India from dictatorship’

Wishing people on Republic Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the country needed to be saved from “dictatorial forces”.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted: “Republic Day greetings to all the citizens of this country. We will have to protect this Republic from the dictatorial forces.”

सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ। हिट्लर शाही ताक़तों से इस गणतंत्र को बचाना होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2017

He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seizing files related to the AAP government’s feedback unit.

गणतंत्र दिवस के एक दिन पहले, कल मोदी जी ने CBI भेज कर दिल्ली सरकार के फ़ीड्बैक यूनिट की सारी फ़ाइल ज़ब्त कर लीं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2017

“Just a day before the Republic Day, Modiji sent CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and confiscated all the files related to Delhi government’s Feed Back Unit.”