 Arvind Kejriwal wishes on Republic Day, tweets ‘Save India from dictatorship’ | india-news | Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal wishes on Republic Day, tweets ‘Save India from dictatorship’

india Updated: Jan 26, 2017 10:28 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Republic Day greetings to all the citizens of this country. We will have to protect this Republic from the dictatorial forces.”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Wishing people on Republic Day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the country needed to be saved from “dictatorial forces”.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted: “Republic Day greetings to all the citizens of this country. We will have to protect this Republic from the dictatorial forces.”

He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seizing files related to the AAP government’s feedback unit.

“Just a day before the Republic Day, Modiji sent CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and confiscated all the files related to Delhi government’s Feed Back Unit.”

