As top leaders attend JD (U)’s national meet, Nitish dares detractors to split party

Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar, on Saturday, said the party rank and file were behind the decision to part ways with the Grand Alliance and all those crying hoarse over ‘the mandate defying move’ were free to use all their might to engineer a split in the party.

“There is provision, too. But you need two-thirds support for it. And with 71 legislators, 30 MLCs, two Lok Sabha MPs and 9 Rajya Sabha members backing the move, I can say that those predicting an imminent split in the party are living in a make-believe world,” said Kumar, at the plenary session of party’s national executive.

Kumar also had a photo session with heads of 16 state units of the JD (U), in a show of strength and to defuse the rival Sharad Yadav faction’s claim of support from these units.

“Nobody is leaving the party. The one who left are ruing their decision as they are nowhere to be seen,” Kumar said, in an oblique reference to former minister Ramai Ram and others, who had announced the contentious “four-day” deadline for deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to resign after the party’s state executive meeting.

In a combative mood, the chief minister made light of the contention that the JD (U) had a smaller support base than its erstwhile senior alliance partner, the Lalu Prasad-led RJD.

.“The JD (U)’s support base is extensive, if not bigger. Any formation with which the party aligns, eventually wins the poll; that’s its history,” he said, indicating that the RJD should not forget the 2010 verdict when it won just 22 seats.

Mentioning the recent electoral results, Kumar made light of the mandate barb, saying that it was endorsement of the fact that the mandate also belonged to JD (U). It is for good governance, rule of law ,development with justice, zero tolerance against corruption, among others.

“But in the backdrop of developments involving two members of the cabinet, and their reluctance to come out with a credible explanation, it was not possible to pull on any further,” he said, indicating that the decision has also been welcomed by the masses and would help in taking the state to newer heights.

Referring to increasing interference in lower level administration (by the JD (U)’s alliance senior partner), Kumar said that he tried his best to run the GA despite being subject to ridicule like “CM of circumstance” (by RJD leader Shahabuddin, when he came out jail, briefly) and unprovoked assurances that “Nitish will complete full term as the CM” (by RJD chief Lalu Prasad).

“I don’t need patronage or preaching on secularism or the mandate as I am not the one to occupy a chair on someone’s charity. I have struggled my way to the top and people reward me for my work. I cannot allow issues like secularism and mandate to be used as cover for corruption,” he said, explaining that his work spoke for his commitment to respect all religions.

The JD (U) president also took a dig at his estranged party colleague Sharad Yadav for his statement that he was opposed to walking out of NDA in 2013, saying, “had it been the case, he should have spoken out in the national executive.”

As for holding the Sanjhi Virasat Bachao show with active support from the RJD, Kumar said, “the only unifying legacy he could fathom was promotion of dynastic politics”.

Prominent among others those who spoke at the meet included JD (U) state president Bashishtha Narayan Singh, general secretary KC Tyagi, Harivansh, MP, Lallan Singh, Bijendra Prasad Yadav (both Bihar ministers), Shyam Rajak and Pawan Verma.