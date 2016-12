An army captain and his wife were killed and two others critically injured on Monday when their vehicle hit a tree in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said.

The incident occurred on NH 37A in Tezpur, they said.

The two died on the spot, police said, adding they were identified as Captain Rahul Yadav and his wife Loveleena.

The injured have been admitted to the Base Hospital in Tezpur.