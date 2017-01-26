 Assam BJP chief courts controversy after ‘comparing’ tricolour with vest | india-news | Hindustan Times
Assam BJP chief courts controversy after ‘comparing’ tricolour with vest

india Updated: Jan 26, 2017 21:17 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays floral tributes to martyrs during the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Sradhanjali Kanan in Guwahati on Thursday.(PTI)

Ranjit Das, the president of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was caught on the wrong foot on Thursday after he reportedly compared the tricolour with a vest.

Das’s alleged statement came after the national flag was hoisted upside down at the BJP state office here on Thursday morning as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The mistake was soon rectified and the flag was unfurled one more time. But Das’s explanation of the goof-up was what started the controversy.

“The moment I noticed the mistake, I questioned the person who was responsible for arranging the flag for hoisting. He apologised and said it was an oversight similar to us wearing our vest inside out sometimes,” Das told HT.

“Since there was no mala fide intent behind the error, we rectified the fault and hoisted the flag one more time in the proper manner. But some sections of the media wrongly attributed that person’s remark to me,” he added.

Quick to castigate Das was Assam Congress president Ripun Bora.

“Hoisting tricolor upside down and comparing with vest by President of BJP, Assam is a total disrespect to the nation. Outcome of RSS ideology?” he tweeted.

Das, however, denied making any such statement and accused the Congress of trying to get political mileage from a minor error.

