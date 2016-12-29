 Assam court summons Kejriwal over his remarks on PM Modi’s degrees | india-news | Hindustan Times
Assam court summons Kejriwal over his remarks on PM Modi’s degrees

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 20:58 IST
PTI, Diphu
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at his residence in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

A local court has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear in person on a complaint alleging that he made defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Diphu sub-divisional officer Sadar Deka Barua issued the order on Tuesday and asked Kejriwal to be present on January 30, 2017.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council executive member Surjo Rongphar filed a complaint the against the Aam Aadmi Party leader in Diphu court accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the PM on his educational qualifications.

“As the Delhi chief minister spoke against Modi ji, so I filed the case against Kejriwal,” Rongphar, a local BJP leader, said.

Read| Don’t coerce Opposition using CBI, not everyone is Rahul: Kejriwal to PM Modi

