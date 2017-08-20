Assam flood toll reaches 151, more than 50,000 in relief camps

Assam’s killer floods claimed four more lives on Sunday, taking the death toll in two waves of deluge to 151. Kaziranga National Park also recorded the loss of 10 animals, with the death toll since July touching 342.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 16 of the state’s 33 districts continue to be flood-affected. As many as 54,982 people have taken shelter in 276 relief camps.

The number of affected people across 1,493 inundated villages was 18.65 lakh, down from 22.11 lakh on Saturday.

“The flood situation has improved marginally in the last 24 hours, but four people got killed in as many districts despite rescue personnel evacuating 1,197 people,” an ASDMA officer said, declining to be quoted.

Officials said Assam has faced worse floods before, but this time the casualty has been unusually on the higher side. The second wave of floods since August 10 has claimed 67 lives far even as the first wave that ended mid-July took 84 lives.

ASDMA officials said the Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger mark at two places – Neematighat in Jorhat district and Dhubri. The Dhansiri, Kopili and Beki rivers continued to flow above the danger level at one place each.

In Kaziranga, officials said floodwaters covered 22% of the park on Sunday – 6% less than the Saturday limit.