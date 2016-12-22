 Assam: I-T recovers Rs 2.3 cr in new 2000 rupee notes from Nagaon trader | india-news | Hindustan Times
Assam: I-T recovers Rs 2.3 cr in new 2000 rupee notes from Nagaon trader

india Updated: Dec 22, 2016 19:55 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam police had seized more than Rs 1.5 crore in new currency notes from a 85-year-old businessman’s house in Guwahati on Dec. 12, 2016. (PTI)

In the largest recovery of new currency notes in the state post demonetization, income tax officials recovered nearly Rs 2.3 crore in 2000 rupee notes on Thursday from a trader in Assam’s Nagaon.

Earlier this month, Assam Police had recovered nearly Rs 1.5 crore in new 2000 and 500 rupee notes from a Guwahati-based businessman.

According to reports, the I-T team carried out the raid at Mahim Store, a business establishment owned by Amulya Das, at Bar Bazaar area of Nagaon, and recovered the amount.

Das trades in ‘gutkha’, cigarettes and other tobacco products. He is also building a large hotel in the town, located nearly 120 km east of Guwahati.

Police officials were tight lipped about the raid while I-T officials took Das’s son Tapan to the state capital for further interrogation to ascertain the source of the large amount of cash.

