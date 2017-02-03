Assam MLA Aminul Islam livestreams speech on Facebook from assembly, draws BJP ire

An Assam legislator on Friday invited criticism for going live on Facebook from the assembly.

Aminul Islam, an MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) representing the Dhing assembly constituency in central Assam, used his mobile phone to record and broadcast his speech live on Facebook .

His ‘live from the assembly’ act was reminiscent of Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann, who had in July last year videotaped Parliament premises and its internal security positions.

Islam, however, did not see anything wrong in posting his speech live on Facebook. “There is nothing in the rule book that says anything about using social media in the assembly,” he said.

He added that his speech was uploaded live on Facebook for the benefit of the people who need to know about critical issues discussed in the assembly.

But parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary of the BJP said mobile phones are not supposed to be used in the assembly. “Former assembly speaker Tanka Bahadur Rai (during Congress rule) had given a ruling against use of mobile phones. An MLA should know better,” he said.

Assembly speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said Islam’s use of mobile phone and social networking from within the House will be studied for necessary action.

The AIUDF has 13 legislators in the 126-member assembly whose budget session began on January 30.