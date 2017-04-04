 Assam Rifles felicitates veteran who escorted the Dalai Lama in 1959 | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Assam Rifles felicitates veteran who escorted the Dalai Lama in 1959

india Updated: Apr 04, 2017 20:11 IST
Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama meeting an Ex Serviceman who along with other solider’s of Assam Rifles escorted His Holiness into India in 1959.(Twitter Photo)

The Assam Riffles on Tuesday felicitated its veteran, Naren Chandra Das, who escorted the Dalai Lama during his escape from Tibet nearly 60 years ago at the force’s headquarter here.

Assam Riffles DG Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan felicitated Das in the presence of the rank and file of the force during the commanders’ conference.

Assam Riffles chief reaffirmed the force’s pledge to look after its veterans and how a special cell was started wherein all veterans can register and interact directly for their grievances, Assam Riffles spokesman Lt Col Rahul Josan told PTI.

He said a befitting tribute was paid to 76 year-old Das, the only surviving jawan among the eight Assam Riffles men who escorted the Tibetan spiritual leader in 1959.

Das, who was dressed in the force’s uniforms, carried a broad smiled boasting of how he happily carried the duty entrusted to him when he was posted at Lungla near the China border.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama had an emotional reunion with Das at Guwahati recently during the Namami Brahmaputra festival.

Das will leave for his hometown in Balipara in Assam’s Sonitpur district, the spokesman said.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you