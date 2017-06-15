 Assam Rifles soldier killed, 3 injured in IED blast in Manipur’s Ukhrul | india-news | Hindustan Times
Assam Rifles soldier killed, 3 injured in IED blast in Manipur’s Ukhrul

The ultras exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) at Kashungabout, police said.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2017 17:32 IST
Assam Rifles
A soldier was killed in an IED blast in Manipur.(Reuters File Photo)

A jawan was killed and three others were injured when suspected militants ambushed an Assam Rifles party in Ukhrul district of Manipur on Thursday.

The ultras exploded an improvised explosive device (IED) at Kashungabout 11.15 am, police said.

The deceased was identified as Havildar Rohit.

The three injured, who are yet to be identified, were airlifted by a helicopter to the Leimakhong Army Hospital in Imphal, they said.

A large number of central forces’ personnel and police commandos rushed to the area to conduct search operations.

