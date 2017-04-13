Assembly bypolls: Himachal to Delhi, tracking BJP, Cong, AAP fate in 5 key seats

The BJP won two seats and led in four of the 10 assembly constituencies across India on Thursday, wresting Delhi’s Rajouri Garden from the Aam Aadmi Party and retaining the Bhoranj assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh that goes to the polls later this year.

Here are five key results from the bypolls that are the fist electoral exercise after the BJP’s commanding victories in the recent five-state assembly elections:

Rajouri Garden: The BJP wrested the west Delhi seat from the Aam Aadmi Party even as Arvind Kejriwal’s party looked set lose its security deposit in the constituency, a big blow to the party just days ahead of crucial civic polls.

Ater: The BJP was leading in the Madhya Pradesh seat that was held by a senior Congress party state leader Satyadev Katare. The bypoll in the seat kicked up a row after allegations that an electronic voting machine during a media demonstration registered votes only for the BJP.

Dholpur: A prestige fight in Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s home turf appeared to favour the BJP that surged ahead in early counting. The high-profile election saw half a dozen ministers from the BJP on the ground with the Congress fielding Sachin Pilot to front its campaign

Nanjangud: The Congress looked set for a big victory in the Karnataka constituency that was being billed as a test for chief minister Siddharamaiah ahead of assembly polls next year. The Congress was also ahead of the BJP in Gundlupet.

Bhoranj: The BJP retained the Bhoranj assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh in good news for the saffron party that is aiming to win the state from the Congress in assembly polls slated for later this year.