Assess ‘grave’ situation in Manipur for smooth elections: Home ministry to EC

Ahead of the assembly polls in Manipur, the Union home ministry on Monday submitted a report to the Election Commission about the prevailing “grave” situation in the state where normal life has been crippled following blockade of a key highway.

In its report to the EC, the Union home ministry has conveyed that ground situation in Manipur following the blockade of National Highway 2 by United Naga Council and the state government’s alleged “failure” to resume normal traffic even after 60 days.

“In the report, the home ministry told the EC about the ongoing tension and grave situation prevailing in Manipur. The EC may independently make an assessment of the situation so that election can be conducted properly,” a top home ministry official told PTI on Monday night.

Assembly election in Manipur is expected to be held along with four other states next month.

Due to the blockade, normal life in Manipur has been badly affected and prices of essential commodities have sky rocketed.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh had twice written to Manipur chief minister O Ibobi Singh to ensure reopening of the national highway while minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju personally visited Imphal last fortnight to convey the Central government’s concern over state government’s ‘failure’ to reopen the NH-2.

However, despite the Central government’s initiatives and sending around 7,000 paramilitary forces, the highway continues to be seized by the UNC.

Since November 1, the UNC has been protesting against creation of seven new districts in Manipur.