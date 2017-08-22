At Raipur’s Ambedkar hospital. oxygen supply plant was manned by peon on Sunday

It wasn’t a technician who was in charge of the oxygen supply plant at the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur where three babies died on Sunday allegedly due to a supply snag, but a peon who says he had no training for the job.

The technician of the oxygen supply plant was on leave on Sunday, and Ravi Chandra, a peon, stood in for him. Chandra who was suspended and arrested on Sunday but released on bail on Monday evening denied allegations that he was drunk on duty when the tragedy unfolded.

Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered a probe into the deaths of the babies who were on ventilators in the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital due to various health complications.

“I am innocent. I went asleep but I was not drunk,” Chandra told Hindustan Times.

Chandra said that he got the job on compassionate grounds nine months ago after his wife died. “My wife was a lab technician and after she died I got appointment as a peon,” he said.

When asked about the training to handle the oxygen plant, Chandra said, “No training has been given. I learnt everything in the plant only.”

Shockingly, there is no formal back up for the lone technician at the oxygen supply plant.

The Congress unit in Chhattisgarh has flagged the appointment of an untrained person for a crucial job.

“Why he was made in charge of such an important paramedical post when he was not technically trained. An untrained person who is in the records as chaukidaar (watchman) was deputed at oxygen supply plant. Senior officials are also responsible for this act. They should be behind bars,” said Congress spokesperson RP Singh.

The Chhattisgarh government constituted a team of specialist doctors Monday evening to probe the death of the babies.

Director of medical education (DME) AK Chandrakar will head the probe panel.

The other members of the panel are superintendent of the hospital Dr Vivek Chaudhary, assistant medical superintendent Dr Altaf Yusuf Meer and head of the paediatric department Dr Sharja Phooljhale, according to an official press release.

The probe will focus on finding the shortcomings, if any, that led to the incident and how it could have been averted. Besides, negligence, if any, that led to the incident and who were responsible for it, the release said.