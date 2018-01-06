Award wapsi: Desi cows given to Haryana female boxers breaking bones, not giving milk

In an apparent “award wapsi”, at least three of the six female boxers in Haryana who were awarded a desi cow each by the government for winning championship have returned their prize. The reason: Shortage of space at home and rude cows that injured family members. These have also stopped giving milk.

Haryana minister OP Dhankar had in November given desi breed cows as awards to six female boxers who had won medals in World Youth Women Boxing Championship in Guwahati. Neetu and Sakshi of Haryana’s Bhiwani, Jyoti of Rohtak and Shashi of Hisar won gold medals each, while Anupama of Palwal and Neha of Kaithal won bronze. The cows were delivered to the boxers 15 days ago. Families of some boxers started facing problems and have returned the cows.

“When we were milking the cow the other day, it kicked Jyoti’s mother and she fractured her hand. We called a man from neighbourhood to see, but the cow attacked him too,” said Dharambir Gulia, brother of boxer Jyoti of Rohtak’s Rurki village. “We returned the cow and were promised we will get a new one. But we have not been contacted since,” he said.

Family of Nitu Kumari of Bhiwani’s Dhanana village has also returned the cow because it stopped giving milk. “We received a cow that had recently given birth to a calf. Unfortunately, the calf died, following which the cow stopped giving milk. So we returned it,” said Manoj Kumar, Nitu’s father.

Hisar boxer Shashi coach said they did not accept the cow in the first place because their house did not have space to keep it.