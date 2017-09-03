Ayodhya our motherland, Ram a source of inspiration: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Ayodhya was his motherland and Lord Ram was his source of inspiration.

Inaugurating a week-long session of ‘Ram katha’ (recitation of the Ramayana) at Gorakhnath Temple here, Adityanath said, ”Ayodhya is our motherland and birthplace. There can’t be a match for mother and motherland.”

“Lord Ram has given a lot to this country. He is a source of inspiration for all in family and social life and even when it comes to patriotism and nationalism,” he said.

‘Ram katha’, narrated by Swami Shankaracharya of Ayodhya, was organised on the opening day of the week-long programme to pay tribute to former head priests of Gorakhnath Temple – mahant Avaidyanath and mahant Digvijaynath – to mark their death anniversaries.

“Lord Ram’s life is an example for us. People know the story of the Ramayana but whenever ‘Ram katha’ is organised, people listen to it with renewed interest,” he added.

The chief minister also cited the episodes of the Ramayana to emphasise why Ravan was defeated by Lord Ram.

“Despite being powerful, Ravan was defeated by Ram. When Ram asked the reason for it, Ravan said he was defeated as his brother (Vibhishan) was not with him while Laxman stood by Ram,” he said.

“You will also meet the fate of Ravan if you are divided on the basis of caste or creed and will be victorious like Ram if you stay united,” Adityanath added.

He said during his recent visits to flood-hit areas, he saw the affected people singing devotional songs to seek strength from Lord Ram during the time of crisis.

“Over 50,000 lunch packets were distributed daily among flood victims in Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj and Deoria,” he said.

As the CM concluded his speech, a few saints demanded that the disputed site in Ayodhya be handed over to Hindus.

During the week-long programme, saints from all parts of the country will discuss issues related to Sanatan Dharma, cows and Indian culture.