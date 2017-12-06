Babri demolition anniversary: Bajrang Dal takes out rally in Ayodhya, Muslims fume

Change of government in the state and a saffron-clad Mahant heading it as chief minister had its bearing in VHP’s ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations on the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Wednesday.

For the first time after the demolition of the mosque on December 6, 1992, saffron outfits took out a motorcycle rally in Ayodhya to mark the occasion.

Defying Section 144 of the IPC, which was imposed in Ayodhya on Wednesday, a large number of activists of the Bajrang Dal took out a motorcycle rally across the city to mark ‘Shaurya Diwas’.

When members of the Muslim community, who had assembled at the residence of a litigant in the dispute — Haji Mehboob — to observe the day as ‘Yaum-e-Gham (day of sorrow) and Yaum-e-Syaah (black day) came to know about the rally, they expressed their outrage.

To protest against the incident, Muslims came out on the street outside Mehboob’s residence and raised slogans.

The situation became tense when some members of the group also demanded that a rally be taken out to protest against the demolition of the mosque.

However, additional district magistrate Vindhyavasini Rai and superintendent of police Anil Singh Sisodia assured action against the Bajrang Dal activists, thereby controlling the situation.

Mehboob also pacified agitators and controlled the situation.

“Never in the past has any Hindu or Muslim organisation taken out a rally in Ayodhya on December 6. It is for the first time that a rally has been taken out in violation of tradition that has been followed till date in Ayodhya,” he said.

Meanwhile, police stopped some Bajrang Dal activists at Naya Ghat crossing and detained them. They were allowed to disperse after a few minutes but not in groups.

Mehboob also handed over a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through district magistrate, Faizabad, accusing Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders of fanning communal hatred by making announcements related to the Ram Mandir.

Members of the Muslim community kept their commercial establishments closed on Wednesday to observe black day.

In another first, members of saffron outfits were allowed to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Earlier, only commoners were allowed to visit the site on December 6.