Baby born with heart ailment gets help from Sushma Swaraj

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, known for reaching out to Indians stranded across the world through social media, offered on Thursday to help a two-day-old infant born in Bhopal with a heart disease.

Twitter user @d2dev uploaded a photo of the infant who was born on Wednesday in a Bhopal hospital and required to undergo heart surgery after being diagnosed with a critical congenital heart disease.

2 day born baby boy need immediate heart surgery But whole bhopal do not have 1 doctor to do this plz help #pmoindia @narendramodi @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/CuJyUPpBvJ — DEV (@d2dev) January 25, 2017

Swaraj responded to the appeal for help on the microblogging website.

“We contacted the family and got the medical reports through my Bhopal office. Dr.Balram Airan Head Cardiac surgery AIIMS advises an early surgery. We can organise the baby’s surgery in AIIMS Delhi. The family has to decide (sic),” the external affairs minister tweeted.