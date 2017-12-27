Bamboo isn’t a tree: Parliament passes bill amending law, Opposition protests

Parliament on Wednesday amended a law to declare that bamboo is not a tree, a step that the government says will help farmers and tribal people.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill by a voice vote as MPs of the Congress, Biju Janta Dal and the Samajwadi Party walked out in protest. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on December 20.

The Indian Forest Act, 1927, defined bamboo as a tree, prohibiting its cutting from outside forests and transporting. Farmers, particularly in north east India, faced harassment because they could neither cut bamboo nor transport it, says this report. The amended bill allows felling and transport of bamboo grown in non-forest areas. Bamboo grown in forest lands will continue to be classified as tree and legal restrictions on cutting and transport will remain.

Opposition parties protested the new bill, saying it was passed without consulting stakeholders and that it would favour industrialists.

Harsh Vardhan, minister for environment, forest and climate change, rejected the allegations. “I am really shocked to see that you (opposition ) can’t see the benefit of tribals and poor farmers who are going to benefit after the bill is passed,” he said.

“It took us 90 years to do it [amend bill]. It was long awaited in India. We cannot allow tribals and poor farmers of the country to suffer,” he said, arguing that 26 states and union territories had responded on the bill and 24 of them had supported it.

Vardhan said the amendment aimed to promote bamboo cultivation in non-forest areas and improve farm income, keeping in mind the government’s “ambitious” target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, a former environment minister, called the bill “very misleading” and said it will work against the interests of tribal people.

After the minister’s reply, Ramesh said it was most unsatisfactory on all counts and walked out of the House. He was followed by his other party members.

Ramesh questioned the “urgency” of promulgating the ordinance when Parliament was in session, alleging that the government was bringing the amendment to benefit private players and taking away the control of the forest areas from the Gram Sabhas.

Several opposition members including D Raja (CPI), Pradeep Tamta (Congress), Viplove Thakur (Congress) also opposed the bill.