‘Ban bull-riding rodeos in Trump’s US’: Kamal Haasan slams PETA over Jallikattu

After top Tamil film actors Suriya and Vijay, veteran star Kamal Haasan on Sunday slammed animal rights advocacy group PETA over its opposition to Jallikattu, saying it was not ‘qualified’ to tackle Indian bulls and asked it to train its guns against “bull riding rodeos”.

“PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr Trump’s US You’re not qualified to tackle our bulls,” he said in a tweet.

PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr.Trump's U.S. You're not qualified to tackle our bulls. Empires have been made to quit India. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 22, 2017

Haasan, who on Saturday heaped praises on students for the ongoing protests, said, “People at long last are getting a taste of true democracy. Gone are the days of leaders. We need humble pathfinders & social reformers.”

Fellow Tamil stars Suriya and Vijay have also supported the protest and lashed out at the animal rights organisation for opposing the bull taming sport.

