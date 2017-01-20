‘Ban-PETA’ demand by pro-Jallikattu protesters foolish and illogical, says animal rights group

As cries of ‘Ban PETA’ reverberated across Tamil Nadu, the animal welfare body on Thursday hit out against lawmakers and the ruling party in the state, saying it was a foolish demand. It also said that those calling for the ban were ill-informed about the ground reality.

Responding to the statements from protesters, Jallikattu supporters and AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala on working towards a ban on PETA, its director, veterinary services, Dr Manilal Vallyde, told HT that if the body was to be banned for pointing out illegalities in animal treatment, then a lot of activists and NGOs working on women’s issues, children and poor also should be banned.

“It is a foolish demand devoid of any logic,” he said, adding that it was akin to throwing out a child for pointing out that the house was dirty. “You should clean up the house instead of targeting the child.”

Besides, Vallyde said, politicians and people of the state and are ill-informed and the demand for PETA ban has emerged out of their ignorance of the facts and background in the right perspective. He also said that the first ban on Jallikattu was imposed by the Madras high court on a petition by a Tamilian, A Nagarajan, of Madurai in 2006.

His youngest son, N Marimuthu, was killed at a Jallikattu event in 2004 at Alanganallur as he was gored by a bull when he was sitting in the viewing gallery. Subsequently, the HC allowed Jallikattu under strict regulations but these were found to be flouted by the Animal Welfare Board of India, which filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC order in 2007.

