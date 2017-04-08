Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Hasina. She was then accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. Later in the morning Hasina paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.
In a special gesture on Friday, Modi personally received his Bangladeshi counterpart at the airport.
Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India.
Modi, on Saturday in a tweet said: “Will hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during which we will discuss ways to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh.”
At 3:30 PM today, PM Sheikh Hasina & I will join a programme to honour Indian soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, at the Manekshaw Centre.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2017
This is her first bilateral visit to India in seven years. She last visited the country in January, 2010.
Following the bilateral summit, over 20 agreements, including a civil nuclear and two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on defence cooperation, are expected to be signed.