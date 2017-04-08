 Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan | india-news | Hindustan Times
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

india Updated: Apr 08, 2017 11:18 IST
Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina (L) during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Hasina. She was then accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. Later in the morning Hasina paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

In a special gesture on Friday, Modi personally received his Bangladeshi counterpart at the airport.

Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India.

Bangladehs Prime Minister Shekh Hasina inspects a Guard of Honour during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Modi, on Saturday in a tweet said: “Will hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during which we will discuss ways to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh.”

This is her first bilateral visit to India in seven years. She last visited the country in January, 2010.

Following the bilateral summit, over 20 agreements, including a civil nuclear and two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on defence cooperation, are expected to be signed.

