Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Hasina. She was then accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. Later in the morning Hasina paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

In a special gesture on Friday, Modi personally received his Bangladeshi counterpart at the airport.

Hasina is on a four-day official visit to India.

Bangladehs Prime Minister Shekh Hasina inspects a Guard of Honour during a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Modi, on Saturday in a tweet said: “Will hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during which we will discuss ways to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh.”

At 3:30 PM today, PM Sheikh Hasina & I will join a programme to honour Indian soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, at the Manekshaw Centre. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2017

This is her first bilateral visit to India in seven years. She last visited the country in January, 2010.

Following the bilateral summit, over 20 agreements, including a civil nuclear and two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on defence cooperation, are expected to be signed.