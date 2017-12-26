Bank unions defer Wednesday’s strike

Employee unions of public sector banks have deferred their Wednesday’s strike, various state-run lenders have said.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) had threatened to go on strike on December 27 in support of their demand for early wage revision.

“We have now been informed by the Indian Bank’s Association that the strike called for December 27, 2017 has been deferred,” Andhra Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Punjab and Sindh Bank in a separate filing said the IBA has advised it about the deferment of the proposed strike.

The strike was proposed to support IDBI Bank employees and staff related to their issues about undue delay of about five years in implementation of wage revision.

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said the management of IDBI Bank has assured that the wage settlement issue will be resolved within a month because of which the union has deferred the strike.

The wage revision in IDBI Bank has been due since 2012, he said, adding that the Chief Labour Commissioner has called conciliatory meeting on December 20.