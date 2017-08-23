Bapps of Patna: Exotically named but lethal, bikers’ gangs land in Patna police net

They burn the Patna streets under such exotic names as Kings of Patna Babazza, Bapps of Patna, Romers, Killers, Returns of Romers, Kings of Patna and Lions of Bihar. But don’t be fooled by the exotica. For, they are as deadly as they come.

Bikers’ entities like the Vagos Motorcycle Club of Western United States in the 1960s or the San Bernardino, CA in the 1960’s or The Bandidos of 1966, were dirty, leather clad men with shaggy beards, roaming around wreaking havoc and getting into brawls.

By contrast, the likes of Gangs of Patna Babazaa or Bappas of Patna, are well qualified, dress conscious, and have very well-to-do family lineage.

But their activity is at par with the most notorious criminal gangs -- collecting extortion, eve-teasing, murder, theft and snatching. And of late, they have been creating havoc on the streets of Patna by their rash speeding and criminal activity.

But, on Wednesday, the Patna police cracked down on the biker gangs and arrested 20 persons from localities under Pirbahore and Agamkuam police stations. They recovered 15 motorcycles, several cartridges and arms from their possession. In total,36 gang members have been arrested so far from different parts of the city.

“Most of them are graduates, and have kept the names of their gangs inspired by movies or books,” said Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj. “Each gang has the strength of no less than 100 members and 20-25 Apache motorcycles. They move in three numbers on each motorcycle and seldom use helmets,” he added.

Maharaaj said he was receiving messages from all section of the society, including shopkeepers, women and school administrations that the bikers’ gangs were causing terror among them. “Later, I constituted a special police team of City SPs (east and west) and asked them to verify the complaints” , he said.

The bikers’ gang kingpin, well versed in use of social media platforms, befriended the ordinary youths, mostly facing unemployment, and persuaded them to join their gangs and to become partners in their crime.

“I personally visited the social media sites, including Facebook, and found the names of bikers’ gangs which lure teenagers to join them. I also found several objectionable expressions on the bikers’ Facebook accounts. Then, I asked our IT cell expert to get details about the gangs,” said the SSP.

The alarm bell that prompted the Patna police to go in for a crackdown on these gangs came when a group of motorcycle borne youths created ruckus outside the CM’s official residence, in the VVIP enclave of the state capital, on August 19.

The SSP said that a special police team was formed and was directed to arrest the kingpin of the gangs. “On the basis of the information collected, the special police team raided several areas under Pirbahore and Agamkuan police stations and arrested 20 persons, including kingpins of the gangs.

“During the raid, the police recovered several arms, cartridges, 15 motorcycles and several photographs of bikers with arms,” said the SSP.

The police identified kingpins of the gangs as Swayam Kashyap, Shivam Badshah, Sher Singh, Tinku Yadav, Aniket Singh, Aftab Malik and Satyam D’Souza, among others.

“During interrogation, they told the police that they lured teenagers via Facebook to join the gangs. They said they made the gangs to establish their supremacy in the state capital,” the SSP added.

He said that all the arrested persons were involved in eve-teasing, murder, chain snatching and loot incidents and had several criminal cases against them.