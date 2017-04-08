 Batalik avalanche: Bodies of 3 soldiers recovered, all hailed from Jharkhand | india-news | Hindustan Times
Batalik avalanche: Bodies of 3 soldiers recovered, all hailed from Jharkhand

india Updated: Apr 08, 2017 00:29 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Batalik avalanche

Relatives of army jawan Sepoy Kuldeep Lakra who died in the avalanche at Batalik Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, mourns his death at his village Bisakha Tanga in Mandar near Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)

The Indian Army recovered the bodies of the three soldiers who got trapped in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batalik on Friday.

They have been identified as Havildar Prabhu Shayu Kirke, 43, of Semna Village in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, Lance Naik Bihari Marandi, 34, of Ramnathpur village in Jharkhand and Sepoy Kuldeep Lakra, 22, of Bishakha Tanga village under Ranchi tehsil.

The Northern Command on its Twitter handle said:

There were five soldiers at the post when multiple avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall hit the army post. Two soldiers were rescued immediately after the avalanche hit Batalik sector. However, the bodies of three others were recovered later on Friday near the ceasefire line dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

A western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir triggered heavy rainfall and snow for the past three days, swelling rivers and inundating vast areas in the state.

