Nitish vs Sharad: Battlelines drawn with parallel JD(U) meetings today

The stage is set for a fight between the ‘asli (real) and naqli (fake) JD(U)’ as the two warring factions led by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav will hold separate meetings on Thursday in state capital.

The daylong national executive meeting of the ruling JD(U) is likely to put a stamp on the decision taken by chief minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar, who walked away from the Grand Alliance to form a new government with its old ally BJP.

The move saw a rebellion from some of the party leaders, including former party president Sharad Yadav and Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar.

Despite claims of the Yadav faction of having support of over 20 legislators, Kumar is set to emerge the unchallenged leader after the national executive.

The national executive will also put its stamp on aligning with the NDA at the Centre, thereby paving the way for partymen joining the Union ministry.

JD(U) general secretary and spokesperson K C Tyagi said the participants at the meeting would be informed about the circumstances leading to the breakup with the RJD and new alliance with the BJP.

“The national executive meeting will approve the decision, while in the evening open session party workers will be addressed,” Tyagi said and added that “a decision on the BJP’s offer of co-convener’s post to Nitish Kumar will be taken thereafter.”

The Yadav camp, meanwhile, has organised a Jan Adalat at S K Memorial Hall in the state capital. “No leader from our side will attend the national executive as ‘Sharad Yadav’s JD(U)’ is the ‘asli (real) JD(U)’. If need arises, we will go to the Election Commission for claiming the symbol,” said Ali Anwar, Rajya Sabha MP.

The fight within the party has even spilled over to posters with the Yadav faction claiming that the Grand Alliance is intact.