Before first ride, Kochi Metro treats 800 migrant workers to Kerala feast ‘sadhya’

The Kochi Metro found a unique way to thank the hundreds of migrant workers involved in the back-breaking job of building the project by honouring them with a traditional Kerala feast.

Reports said the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) served a sadhya - a banquet served on banana leaves - to nearly 800 migrant workers from states such as Bihar and Assam on Monday ahead of the June 17 inauguration of the Kochi Metro.

The feast at SS Kalamandir near TD Road in the city was also attended by KMRL officials and its managing director Elias George. It was followed by performances and cultural programme. The labourers also showed their support and solidarity for the project by jotting their names on a message board.

“It has been a long journey for the whole team of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, and we would like to take a bow to all our fellow labourers and other workers for doing their part in making our Kochi’s dream, a reality,” KMRL wrote on its Facebook page.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 13-km-long Aluva-Palarivattom section on Saturday and is also expected to take a short ride on India’s newest Metro service.

With an integrated public transport system and extended feeder services for boats (water metro) it will decongest traffic and improve the transportation system of Kochi. The project has kindled the city’s spirits as there is tangible excitement among the people who are all geared up for the ‘Metro experience’.