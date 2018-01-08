 Beggars ‘demonetise’ one rupee coin in UP, say nobody accepts them | india-news | Hindustan Times
Beggars ‘demonetise’ one rupee coin in UP, say nobody accepts them

The beggars have alleged that even the shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers do not accept these coins from them because of its smaller size.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2018 18:27 IST

Unhappy with the small size of the one rupee coin, a group of beggars in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur has decided not to accept it anymore.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, now we demonetise the one rupee coin as it’s size is similar to 50 paise coin, Shukra Mani, a beggar said.

The beggars have alleged that even the shopkeepers, rickshaw pullers do not accept these coins from them because of its smaller size.

