Bengaluru: BJP MLA, 5 others arrested for assaulting Youth Congress worker

BJP MLA Bharamagouda and five others who were absconding after being booked for allegedly assaulting a Youth Congress worker in Belagavi district earlier this month have been arrested, police said.

The accused were nabbed from a forest resort about 130 kms from Pune and all of them were taken into custody, they added.

Those under custody include Bharamagouda, four of his family members and his driver.

Four teams were formed to nab the MLA from Kagwad and 12 others, mostly his family members, who were named as accused in the case, police said.

Further legal procedures would follow, they said, adding that efforts were on to nab the others as well.

Some of Bharamagouda’s family members and their supporters had allegedly assaulted Vivek Shetty after dragging him out of his house on January 1, accusing him of posting derogatory comments about them on the social media.

CCTV footage of the alleged incident, which had gone viral, showed a group of people with sticks barging into Shetty’s house and dragging him down the stairs.

Shetty was earlier with the BJP before getting associated with the Youth Congress.

Police had booked 13 persons on various charges under the IPC, including attempt to murder.