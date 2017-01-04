 Bengaluru mass molestation: #NotAllTwitterati impressed by #NotAllMen trend | india-news | Hindustan Times
Bengaluru mass molestation: #NotAllTwitterati impressed by #NotAllMen trend

Updated: Jan 04, 2017 11:30 IST
Ridhima Shukla, Hindustan Times
Police personnel try to manage the crowd during New Year's Eve celebrations in Bengaluru on January 1, 2017. (AFP file photo)

The alleged Bengaluru mass molestation incident that happened during New Year’s eve on Saturday has shown that when it comes to the safety of women, India’s Silicon Valley is no better than any other city in the country.

It has also laid bare the state of mind of many people at large -- thanks to Twitter.

While comments by some political leaders added fuel to the fire, some Twitter users even went on to trend the hashtag #NotAllMen -- intended to counter generalisations about men’s behaviour.

The hashtag has trended on multiple occasions earlier to counter feminism and belittle sexual assault cases.

Once again, some men on social media have failed to comprehend the seriousness and gravity of the incident while needlessly trying to protect men’s “endangered” rights during an incident where the victims were women.

The “mass” silliness of such people, however, did not impress many and they also took to the social media platform to shut down the pointless tweets. While some resorted to anger and heated conversations, others patiently explained how the hashtag had made the conversation about men instead of the epidemic level of violence against women.

<