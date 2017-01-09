Bengaluru molestation case: Sixth suspect arrested

The sixth and final suspect accused in the molestation case of a woman in the Kammanahalli area of Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve was arrested on Monday.

Deputy commmissioner of police (east division) Ajay Hilori said: “We arrested 22-year-old George from Anekal, near Bengaluru.”

Hilori said George had fled to Anekal and was picked up on the basis of a tip-off.

Read: Bengaluru molesters caught on CCTV stalked woman for 3-4 days; 4 arrested

The case had caused a national outrage after footage of the victim being molested by two men riding a two-wheeler had surfaced on January 3.

The police said George and three others had blocked the roads around the alley where the woman was molested by two of his associates.