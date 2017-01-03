Bengaluru molestation: Rijiju condemns Karnataka home minister’s remarks

Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday condemned Karnataka home minister’s “irresponsible” comments over reports that several women were allegedly molested in Bengaluru during New Year celebrations while the police stood by, saying all the identified culprits should be arrested.

“We can’t allow the shameful act of #MassMolestation go unpunished. Bangaluru is a vibrant city & women safety is must in a civilised society (sic),” Rijiju tweeted.

Bangalore Mirror alleged in a front-page report that unruly mobs started “pawing, molesting and passing lewd remarks” on women who had gathered for revelry on Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road.

The alleged molesters forced many women to take off their shoes and run for help to the nearest policeman, the report added.

Karnataka’s home minister G Parameswara on Monday appeared to brush aside by saying “these kinds of things do happen”. “They tried to copy the westerners, not only in their mindset but even in their dressing. So some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kinds of things do happen,” he said.

Nagaraj, an inspector at the Cubbon Park Police station, said no complaints had been made against such incidents.

“We had deployed 1,600 police personnel in the area for new year’s celebrations and around 60,000 people had come there that night. But we had the situation under control,” he said.

“...if such incidents did take place that night we urge people to come forward and file complaints,” he added.

But the Bangalore Mirror report quoted people who said the police were badly outnumbered by the “drunk hooligans” and could only intervene intermittently. Despite several complaints, no cases were filed, the reports added.