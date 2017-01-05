Bengaluru molesters caught on CCTV stalked woman for 3-4 days, say police

The Bengaluru police said on Thursday they have arrested four people after a woman was molested post midnight on the New Year’s Eve when she was returning home from a party.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night when a man gave the police video footage captured by a CCTV camera he had installed at his house. The footage showed the woman walking in a residential area towards her rented accommodation when two men on a scooter molested and dragged her to the two-wheeler.

The video clip also showed the victim falling on the road after escaping from her attackers even as some bystanders watched on from a distance.

On Thursday, Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood said a delivery boy named Aiyappa was the main culprit in the case. “They had been stalking the girl for a few days. After their celebration in name of New Year, they molested her,” Sood said.

The episode came amid allegations that women were groped and molested during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city that is the country’s information technology hub.

The incident highlights the persistent violence against women in the country despite tougher laws against sexual assault imposed after the December 2012 death of a young woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi.

One senior state government minister said the New Year’s incidents took place because the women were acting like Westerners, implying that their attire had provoked the attacks.

The police had earlier said that no one had come forward to file a complaint about the incidents.

Since then, at least one woman has come forward to speak of how she was molested on Saturday night. Others have said that they saw women being molested or groped, and that revellers were making lewd remarks, even as the state government said that more than 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.