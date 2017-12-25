Bengaluru police reject nod for Sunny Leone’s New Year event, days after the star pulled out

The city police on Monday officially rejected permission for an event where actor Sunny Leone was to perform on New Year’s Eve. Incidentally, she had already tweeted her decision not to attend the event, highlighting security concerns.

On December 15, a pro-Kannada organisation, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) Yuva Sene, had protested against the event, saying it was an assault on Kannada culture. The group had threatened to commit mass suicide if permission was given for the event.

At the time, the police had not assured the organisers of permission. Leone tweeted on December 19: “Since the police of Bangalore have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine & all who attend safety for my New Years event,my team & I feel,safety of the people should always come first therefore I cannot attend.God bless & I wish everyone a safe & happy New Year!”

However, Harish Mysore, business head of Time Creations, the organiser of the event, said she would have participated in the event if it got permission. “We were in touch with her and she would have performed if the police had granted permission,” he added.

In the order rejecting permission for the event, the police said even though Time Creations had not sought security for the event and only asked for permission, it would have been dangerous for the police to not provide security for a programme 8,000 people were expected to attend. Police said it would not be able to provide security as their personnel would be deployed around the city on New Year’s Eve.