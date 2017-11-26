Bhopal constable dismissed from service for stalking woman

A Madhya Pradesh constable, arrested for stalking and passing obscene remarks at a woman here, has been dismissed from service, a top officer said on Sunday.

Bhopal Deputy Inspector General Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters here that the action was taken after a probe proved the woman’s charges against constable Nischal Tomar.

“Tomar’s record isn’t good either as he has earlier faced charges of indiscipline,” he added.

Around midnight on Thursday, the woman was going home on a scooter when two persons started following her from Habibganj area and passed obscene comments. Despite the woman’s protests, they followed her till her home.

Later, the two were overpowered by locals who handed them over to police.

According to police, an illegal weapon has also been seized from the car they were travelling in. Both the accused constable and his accomplice are in jail.