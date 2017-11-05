Bhopal gang rape case: Five suspensions later, two IPS officers shifted

Close on the heels of suspension of five police personnel and transfer of a city SP after a girl was gang raped near Habibganj railway station on Tuesday night, IG police Bhopal Yogesh Choudhary and SP, Railways, Bhopal Anita Malviya were shifted on Sunday.

The 2009 batch IPS officer Anita Malviya came under attack from the Opposition after electronic media highlighted a footage in which Malviya was seen laughing while talking to media persons on the gang rape incident. Opposition leaders and even BJP state spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal had demanded action against Malviya.

The 1996 batch IPS officer Yogesh Choudhary was posted as SP in Bhopal about 8 years back on January 1, 2010.

Since then, he had been staying in Bhopal getting promoted as SSP, DIG and IG. The Opposition had demanded that those who had been staying in Bhopal for a long time be shifted.

Though the home department issued transfer orders of 10 IPS officers on Sunday including Yogesh Choudhary’s and Anita Malviya’s, it didn’t assign any reason to their transfers. However, Anita Malviya’s and Yogesh Choudhary’s functioning came under scanner after the gang rape incident.

Notably, the gang rape victim and her father were made to run from one police station to another to lodge the report. The report could be lodged on Wednesday evening with Habibganj police station and later transferred to government railway police.

The gang rape rocked the state as it took place in middle of the city hardly 200 meters away from government railway police and RPF at Habibganj police station and it came only a few days after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked of women empowerment in Madhya Pradesh being better than the USA’.

Earlier, five police personnel including police officers in charge of 3 police stations were suspended.