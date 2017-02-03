Bhopal murder case: We thought she was working in US, says victim’s family

The news of Akanksha Sharma’s murder allegedly by her live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh has come as a shock to her family, friends and neighbours, who were under the impression that the 28-year-old was working in New York.

“Akanksha left home saying she had got a job. We cannot understand why she suppressed facts and what prompted her to go to Bhopal...we are ruined,” said Akanksha’s mother.

Akanksha’s father, Shivendra Kumar Sharma, a manager with a nationalised bank here, left for Bhopal on Friday, a day after police arrested Udyan Das for his daughter’s murder.

Akanksha, said police in Bhopal, was living in with Das. He murdered her on December 27, dumped the body in a wooden box and built a marbled platform on it in his first-floor home in Bhopal.

The body was recovered late on Thursday after police broke the structure.

Last June, Akanksha told her parents she had got a job in New York and left. She kept up the pretence when she exchanged messages with her family though she spent some time in Delhi before shifting to Bhopal after meeting Das on social media.

Sharma lodged a missing person’s complaint with Bankura police who started tracking the number from which Akanksha used to message her parents. They traced the number to Saket Nagar area of Bhopal, where Das lived.