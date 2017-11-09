Big beef up in Bihar chief minister, ex-CMs’ security: to cost Rs 32 crore per year more

The security cover given to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to be strengthened significantly with the deployment of a larger number of security personnel and more advanced equipment to guard him. This is being done in view of reassessment of threat perception, which is a continuous process.

The Bihar government has sanctioned 531 additional posts in the special security group (SSG), which provides security cover to serving chief minister and former CMs. The current strength of SSG, which is part of state’s intelligence security wing, is 155.

At 1, Aney Marg, the CM’s official residence, state of the art security devices such as tyre-killers, blocking bollards, under vehicle scanning system with centralized monitoring database, intrusion detection system with emergency alarms and turnstiles gate with biometric authentication and visitor management software, will be installed.

The modernization of security at the CM residence will cost Rs 6.96-crore.

The home department recently sought the creation of posts of two additional SPs, five DSPs, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, three ASIs, 50 havildars and 300 constables, besides deployment of experts of bomb disposal squad, wireless wings and handler of sniffer dogs.

The additional numbers are sought in view of extensive tours within and without the state of CM Kumar and ex-CMs Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Jagannath Mishra.

Following the new recruitments, the department would have to incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs 32.18-crore on salary.

The state cabinet had approved the home department’s proposal to create 531 new posts in SSG under the Bihar Special Security Guards Act, 2000, to cater to the day-to-day security needs at Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, New Delhi and during the tours of CM, ex-CM and their families.

The process of recruitment and appointment of additional personnel will be taken up by the home department in the coming weeks.

The SSG was developed in 2011on the lines of the special protection group (SPG), which guards the serving and former PMs and their families. The SSG includes two IPS officials of inspector-general and superintendent rank.

Sources said the core security of the CM is handled by the SSG commandos, while the outermost periphery is manned by BMP-1 personnel. In addition, district police provides reinforcement at the outer circle.

Against the present sanctioned strength of 1.08 lakh policemen in Bihar, only 79,766 policemen are available, showing a vacancy of more than 29,000 policemen.