Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi fires fresh salvo against Lalu family

In a fresh expose, deputy chief minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday alleged that RJD president Lalu Prasad had forced former MLC Kumar Rakesh Ranjan to write his will bestowing two plots of land, worth over Rs 2 crore, in Patna’s prime locations, upon his sons Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Talking to newsmen at the BJP office here, Modi alleged that in return of the largesse, the RJD chief made Ranjan a member of the Bihar legislative council twice in 1999 and 2006.

Modi, who has been going hammer and tongs at Prasad and his family for over 150 days, accusing them of acquiring benami property worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, claimed that with the addition of these two plots of land, Tejashwi had virtually become the owner of 30 precious properties.

Modi said the RJD president also prevailed upon Ranjan and his wife Seema Verma to write the power of attorney for the said plots in the name of his wife Rabri Devi, who is a former chief minister.

Modi had earlier alleged that Mohammad Shamim had also written his will bestowing two plots of land upon Lalu’s sons for becoming an MLC.

“The modus operandi was the same. First, Mohammad Shamim and his wife wrote the power of attorney for the said plots in favour of Rabri Devi and then wrote a will bestowing the ownership of the properties upon the RJD president’s sons,” said Modi.

Similarly,Prasad first prevailed upon Ranjan and his wife to give the power of attorney to Rabri Devi and then write the will, he added.

Incidently, in both the cases the documents related to power of attorney and deed of the will were signed on the same date, that is May 12, 2005, said Modi.

The deputy CM claimed that Ranjan and his wife wrote a will on May 12, 2005 in favour of Prasad’s sons, expressing their wish to bestow upon two plots in Vijay Vihar Co-operative, near Saguna Mor in West Patna, after their death.

Modi quoted the deed of will as saying that In case the legatees died earlier, the properties would go and devolve upon the legatees’ heirs only, which would be Tej Pratap and Tejashwi’s children.

He said it was quite strange that though the Ranjan couple had one child, they preferred to make the will in favour of Prasad’s sons.

Modi said while Mohammad Shamim was a witness in Ranjan’s documents, Ranjan was a witness in Shamim’s documents. “Interestingly, both were made MLCs,” he said.

Modi said it was also equally interesting that all the four plots had purchased from one family in 1994.