Bihar human chain forces woman to deliver baby in pickup van

A woman on Saturday delivered a baby girl in a pick-up van after being stuck in a traffic snarl in Patna, following restrictions on movement of vehicles to facilitate the human chain for de-addiction.

A resident of Nagwan village in rural Patna, Sundaru Devi, 27, was taken on a motorbike to a government health facility in Phulwarisharif when she developed labour pain.

Accompanied by her husband and sister-in-law, Devi was immediately transported to a pickup van. However, with traffic restrictions in place for the mega event, it got stuck in a jam near Chunauti Kuan area under Phulwarisharif police station.

Some local women played the good Samaritan and helped deliver the baby in the van.

Traffic jam in Patna due to the human chain in Patna. (Avinash Kumar/HT photo)

The birth of a baby girl in the van belied Bihar government’s claim that the common man would not be inconvenienced due to the human chain.

Devi’s labour pain had coincided with the timing of the human chain between 12.15pm and 1pm.

“After the human chain was over, we took the mother and child for check-up to a private nursing home in Khoja Imli area. Both are fine,” said Mrityunjay Kumar, Devi’s relative.

“I have no regrets because my child is fine,” said Devi.