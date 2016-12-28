Bihar introduces 50% quota in judicial services

The Bihar government on Tuesday decided to introduce 50% job quota to scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes and backward classes in superior as well as subordinate judiciary.

The state cabinet, at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, gave its nod to implement standard reservation norms in both the services with immediate effect in consultation with the Patna high court and the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

While there was no provision for reservation in the appointment of judges to the superior judicial service, the subordinate judicial service, under which musif magistrates are recruited, had 27% seats reserved for the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and most backward classes (MBC).

As per the new rules of appointments, which were approved by the cabinet, 21% seats will be reserved for extremely backward castes (EBCs), 12% for backward castes (BCs), 16% for SCs and 1% for ST candidates. The state government has also made provisions for vertical reservation for women (35%) and physically challenged persons (1%).